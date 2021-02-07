



The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has it the 2.3 million mark.

This is according to data obtained from Worldometer, a global statistics platform that provides real-time updates on the pandemic.

At the time of reporting, at least 2,311,078 million people have died from the disease, while there are 106,006,773 million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide.

The US remains the worst-hit country with 27.40 million cases, out of which 470,712 people have died and 17.15 million persons have been discharged.

Next in line is India with 151,956 deaths out of 10.81 million cases while 10.50 million persons have been discharged.

The third highest country with confirmed COVID-19 cases is Brazil with 9.94 million infections where 230,127 patients have died and 8.32 million persons have been discharged.





Africa remains the second least affected continent after Oceania with 3.66 million COVID-19 cases; 94,321 fatalities recorded, and 3.16 million discharged patients.

South Africa is the worst-hit African country with 1.47 million confirmed cases, 45,902 deaths, and 1.33 million discharged patients.

Morocco follows with 477,374 cases, 8,368 casualties, and 453,302 persons recovered while Tunisia is third on the list with 215,112 cases, 7,099 deaths, and 171,143 discharged patients.

Globally, 77.65 million patients have recovered from the virus. Meanwhile, Nigeria has 137,654 confirmed cases, 111,639 discharged patients and 1,641 fatalities recorded.