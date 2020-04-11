<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The worldwide death toll from the new coronavirus has surpassed 100,000 amid about 1.6 million cases and more than 368,000 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

Italy has registered the highest number of COVID-19 deaths, more than 18,000 as of Friday, while the United States has reported the majority of confirmed infections, nearly half a million.

However, the number of newly hospitalised patients in the hardest-hit state of New York has dropped to a one percent increase.

Meanwhile Christians around the world are experimenting with new ways to spend Easter, as many countries remain under lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Many congregations have been attending remote services online, while their clergy preach to cameras in empty churches.

In some places, the celebration simply just goes on in defiance of government lock down orders.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been able to walk short distances as part of the care he is receiving to aid his recovery, his office said.

Johnson came out of intensive care after three nights and is recovering on a hospital ward.

“The prime minister has been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he is receiving,” a Downing Street spokesman said. “He has spoken to his doctors and thanks the whole clinical team for the incredible care he has received.”

Giuseppe Conte, prime minister of hard-hit Italy, said he had taken the “difficult” decision to extend a weeks-long lockdown until May 3.

“We are extending the restrictions until May 3,” he said in an address to the nation. “It is a difficult but necessary decision for which I assume full political responsibility,

Italy’s world-topping coronavirus death toll stood at 18,849 as of Thursday.

The Spanish government has announced plans to hand out out masks at metro and train stations on Monday as some companies re-open after a two-week “hibernation” period.

Spain on March 30 had toughened its nationwide lockdown, suspending all non-essential activities until after Easter. The measure particularly targeted the construction and manufacturing sectors.

Health Minister Salvador Illa said the masks will be distributed in metro or interurban train stations “where usage is recommended” and where work will resume after the Easter weekend “on Monday or Tuesday.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units across the state dropped in the last day, offering a glimmer of hope that the surge in critical care hospitalizations might be leveling off.

Cuomo said there were 17 fewer patients in the state’s intensive care units on Thursday than a day prior, a decrease in that figure “for the first time since we started this … journey”, Cuomo said at a news briefing.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has risen 1,335 to 23,097, health authorities said, with 115 new deaths.

The total death toll is now 2,511, the Netherlands’ Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

South Korean officials have reported 91 patients thought cleared of the new coronavirus had tested positive again.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), told a briefing that the virus may have been “reactivated” rather than the patients being re-infected.





South Korean health officials said it remains unclear what is behind the trend, with epidemiological investigations still under way.

The prospect of people being re-infected with the virus is of international concern, as many countries are hoping that infected populations will develop sufficient immunity to prevent a resurgence of the pandemic.

China has tightened restrictions on exports of masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE), calling for shipments of the items to be subjected to a mandatory customs inspection, with immediate effect.

The new rules mark the latest bid by China to balance the global demand for PPE to help treat the rising number of cases of the new coronavirus, while ensuring that manufacturers and sellers do not flood the market with uncertified or shoddy products.

The regulations follow highly publicised complaints from some governments and hospitals that they received PPE from China that they considered faulty.

Spain has reported 605 new coronavirus deaths, continuing a downward trend, and 4,566 new cases.

The death toll in the European country with the most reported cases now stands at 15,843 with a total of 157,022.

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board has approved a disbursement of $147 million under its Rapid Financing Instrument to help Gabon confront the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fund said in a statement.

“In the short term, a temporary widening of the budget deficit is warranted to contain the virus outbreak and offset the social and economic impact of the pandemic,” IMF Deputy Managing Director Mitsuhiro Furusawa said.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the UN Security Council on Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic is threatening international peace and security – “potentially leading to an increase in social unrest and violence that would greatly undermine our ability to fight the disease”.

He urged the UN’s most powerful body, which has been silent on COVID-19 since it started circling the globe sickening and killing tens of thousands, to unite on tackling the virus, saying its engagement will be “critical to mitigate the peace and security implications of the COVID-19 pandemic” and “would count for a lot at this anxious time.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced the extension of a ‘No Sail Order’ for all cruise ships amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the CDC, the order will only be lifted after the expiration of the US Secretary of Health and Human Services’ declaration that COVID-19 constitutes a public health emergency, the CDC Director rescinds or modifies the order based on specific public health or other considerations, or third, 100 days from the date of publication in the Federal Register.

According to the statement, there are approximately 100 cruise ships remaining at sea off the East Coast, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States, with nearly 80,000 crew onboard.

One hundred Italian doctors have died after contracting coronavirus since the pandemic reached the Mediterranean country in February, Italy’s FNOMCeO health association said on Thursday.

“The number of doctors who have died because of COVID-19 is 100 – perhaps even 101 at the moment, unfortunately,” a spokesman for the association told AFP