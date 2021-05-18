Germany has agreed to return by 2022 all Benin artefacts taken from the Benin Royal Court following the British incursion in 1849.

This was announced on Tuesday at a press Briefing in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The event was attended by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed; Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki; and the German delegation.





At the meeting, the German Director-General, Culture and Communication, Dr. Andreas Gorgen, said the German government acknowledged that Nigeria had suffered a loss, adding that the country was on a restitution mission to Nigeria, to return all artefacts taken from the Benin Empire.

He also announced that Germany would partner with Nigeria in the area of culture promotion and preservation

The artefacts are to be returned to Benin, the Edo State capital.