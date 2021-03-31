



Germany has advised its citizens to leave Myanmar as soon as possible due to the increasing violence in the South-East Asian country.

“A further increase in the use of force by the security forces and an increasingly unpredictable security situation cannot be ruled out,’’ the Foreign Office said in a travel advisory issued on its website on Tuesday evening.

The German foreign office strongly recommended leaving the country while commercial flights were still available. At the same time, German nationals still in Myanmar were urged to avoid crowds and demonstrations.

The U.S. issued advice to its own citizens late Tuesday warning against travel to Myanmar and saying it ordered all non-emergency government employees and their families to leave.





Britain on Sunday said its citizens should leave Myanmar by commercial means as soon as possible due to a significant increase in violence.

Myanmar’s military seized control of the country after an election which Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling party won by a landslide.

The civilian government was ousted and most of its member’s were arrested.

In nationwide protests against the military, the security forces have recently used increasing violence against demonstrators.

According to estimates by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), at least 510 people have lost their lives at the hands of security forces so far.

Observers assume that many more deaths have not been reported. The brutal actions of the army were also causing a growing international backlash.