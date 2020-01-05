The accident happened at around 1:15 am (0015 GMT) in the South Tyrol region that borders Austria, the daily Corriere Della Sera said.
After spending an evening at a restaurant, the group of young German tourists was near their bus when a car, moving at high speed, slammed into them at the side of the road.
The newspaper said the driver was a 28-year-old man who lived locally, and who “may have had a high level of alcohol in his blood”.
Six people were killed instantly, while the 11 injured were taken to hospital, with three of them in a serious condition including a woman who was transported by helicopter to Austria, the paper said.
