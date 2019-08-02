German Customs says it has destroyed 4.5 tons of cocaine found aboard a container ship in the northern port of Hamburg.
It was the largest quantity ever found in Germany, Hamburg Customs said on Friday, valuing it at around one billion euros ($1.1 billion).
The consignment was found, some two weeks ago and had been hidden in 211 sports bags.
It was destroyed under conditions of strict secrecy.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]