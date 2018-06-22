The UN General Assembly on Friday called on Russia to withdraw troops from the breakaway Region of Transnistria based on the corresponding draft resolution proposed by Moldova.

The resolution was supported by 64 states with 14 countries voting against, while other 83 countries abstained.

The draft “expresses deep concern about the continued stationing of the Operational Group of Russian Forces and its armaments on the territory of the Republic of Moldova without the consent of that State Member of the United Nations’’.

The draft resolution “urges the Russian Federation to complete, unconditionally and without further delay, the orderly withdrawal of the Operational Group of Russian Forces and its armaments from the territory of the Republic of Moldova’’.

It was also decided to include in the provisional agenda of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly the issue of “complete withdrawal of foreign military forces from the territory of the Republic of Moldova’’.