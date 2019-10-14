<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





At least 12 people died and several were injured when a cooking gas cylinder exploded on Monday, leading to the collapse of a building in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The cylinder blast took place in Walidpur village in Mau district, a district police spokesman said.

“Neighbours rushed to the two-storeyed house after hearing the blast and many of them were also trapped when the building collapsed,” the police spokesman said.

Police, district administration and fire brigade teams were at the location looking for people who may be trapped in the debris.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into the incident.

Unsafe buildings constructed with substandard materials are common in India and collapses are frequent.