<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The bosses of Barclays, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and National Grid are among a handful of British company executives ‎invited for talks with the US President Donald Trump during his state visit to the UK next week.

Sky News reports that the trio, along with the chairman of defence contractor BAE Systems‎ and chief executive of Cillit Bang-maker Reckitt Benckiser, will attend a breakfast with Mr Trump next Tuesday.

The business leaders’ summit will also include a handful of bosses from US corporate giants, including JP Morgan, fund manager Fidelity and the defence company Lockheed Martin, City sources said on Friday.