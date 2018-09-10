France’s Lyon Airport temporarily closed its runway on Monday as police chased an intruder who had rammed a car through a terminal building.

Consequently, the intruder sped across the tarmac before being detained, police and judicial sources said.

The car hurtled across the restricted runway area with police cars and a helicopter in pursuit following a chase along a nearby motorway, a police source said.

An official at the local public prosecutor’s office said the driver abandoned his car and tried to flee on foot but was surrounded by officers and arrested.

Several flights had to be diverted, according to the flight-tracking application Flightradar24.