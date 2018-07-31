French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party has sacked the security official filmed alongside an aide to Macron as the latter appeared to assault May Day protesters.

The party leader, Christophe Castaner, told a Senate investigation into the affair on Tuesday that Vincent Crase was sacked after prosecutors opened an investigation into the incident in July.

But Castaner said that he did not report the incident to the judicial authorities’ because Crase had initially told him he was acting as a reserve gendarme during the protests.

The National Assembly is due to debate two motions of censure against the government later Tuesday over the affair, but Macron’s party and its centrist allies are not in any danger as they have 358 out of 577 seats together.

The opposition has accused Macron of a cover-up, because aide Alexandre Benalla was at first just suspended for 15 days and reassigned and the incident was not reported to prosecutors.

After newspaper Le Monde identified Benalla in a video apparently beating a protester, prosecutors opened an investigation.

The Elysee then sacked Benalla, citing new evidence that he had also wrongfully received access to confidential police surveillance footage of the incident.