World

French minister says UK showed ‘constructive’ spirit in Brexit fishing talks

1 second ago
Mboutidem Emma-Ukpanah
French Junior Minister for Transports Jean-Baptiste Djebbari looks on outside the Gare de l'Est rail station in Paris on May 10, 2020, as part of a visit to present safety measures in public transport on the eve of France's easing of lockdown measures in place for 55 days to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / POOL / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Britain has shown a “constructive” spirit in its talks with France over post-Brexit fishing licences, French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Wednesday.

“I spoke to my counterpart yesterday evening. The spirit is a constructive one on this topic,” Djebbari told Europe 1 radio. Talks would continue until Thursday, he added.

Disagreements overfishing between London and Paris culminated last Wednesday in the French seizure of the British dredger the Cornelis Gert Jan in French waters near Le Havre.

Get more stories like this on Twitter and Telegram

Recommended Stories

Related Stories