French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he arrives at the front entrance of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral in Paris, as flames engulf its roof on April 15, 2019. – A colossal fire swept through the famed Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019, causing a spire to collapse and threatening to destroy the entire masterpiece and its precious artworks. The fire, which began in the early evening, sent flames and huge clouds of grey smoke billowing into the Paris sky as stunned Parisians and tourists watched on in sheer horror. (Photo by PHILIPPE WOJAZER / POOL / AFP)
Agence France-Presse

French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation on Tuesday evening over the fire that ripped through Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, the presidency said.

The televised address at 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) will concern Monday’s fire at the cathedral which caused serious damage to the 850-year-old landmark, the presidency said, without giving further details.

On Monday night, after the blaze erupted, Macron had cancelled a speech expected to outline key measures in response to months of anti-government protests.

That speech had been keenly awaited after Macron toured France in nationwide debates aimed at hearing the concerns of ordinary French people.

But the presidency indicated that now was not the time to deal with this question and that a cabinet meeting on Wednesday would be “entirely devoted” to handling the aftermath of the fire.

Macron would make his address on social issues “at the right moment… as there needs to be a time of contemplation and have the necessary responsibility at a time of great national emotion,” a presidential official said.

A press conference planned by Macron on Wednesday to address the issues raised in the debates has also been cancelled.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR