French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation on Tuesday evening over the fire that ripped through Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, the presidency said.

The televised address at 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) will concern Monday’s fire at the cathedral which caused serious damage to the 850-year-old landmark, the presidency said, without giving further details.

On Monday night, after the blaze erupted, Macron had cancelled a speech expected to outline key measures in response to months of anti-government protests.

That speech had been keenly awaited after Macron toured France in nationwide debates aimed at hearing the concerns of ordinary French people.

But the presidency indicated that now was not the time to deal with this question and that a cabinet meeting on Wednesday would be “entirely devoted” to handling the aftermath of the fire.

Macron would make his address on social issues “at the right moment… as there needs to be a time of contemplation and have the necessary responsibility at a time of great national emotion,” a presidential official said.

A press conference planned by Macron on Wednesday to address the issues raised in the debates has also been cancelled.