France has urged Iran not to seek retribution in the wake of the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s elite Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

“No-one wants war,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told broadcaster BFMTV on Monday evening.

He said that possibilities for negotiations must be created.

“There’s always room for diplomacy,” the minister added.

The U.S. airstrike has prompted fears over an outbreak of war in the region and left the nuclear agreement struck with Tehran hanging by a thread.

French President Emmanuel Macron has been trying to bring U.S. and Iranian representatives together for talks, an initiative he presented at the G7 summit in Biarritz in August but which was not successful.