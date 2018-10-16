



French investigators have detained six people in connection with a shooting spree and supermarket hostage-taking in the south of the country seven months ago, judicial sources said on Tuesday.

The identities of the suspects and their ties to the attack, for which the Islamic State claimed responsibility, were not immediately known.

A petty criminal turned Islamist terrorist killed four people in a series of attacks in the town of Carcassonne and Trebes in March.

Police shot the 25-year-old Moroccan-born assailant dead after an hours-long stand-off in the grocery store.

Among those killed was a gendarmerie officer who swapped places with a hostage.

The attacker’s girlfriend has already been placed under formal investigation.