



France said yesterday it may follow Italy in blocking COVID-19 vaccine shipments as concerns about vaccine nationalism rise.

The comments by French Health Minister Olivier Véran came the day after Rome invoked European Union powers to block the export of 250,000 COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Australia, in a dramatic escalation of a dispute between the bloc and the drug giant.

“Of course, I understand what Italy did,” Véran said during an interview with CNN affiliate BFM yesterday. “We could do the same thing.”

A spokesperson for Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told CNN that Italy and the European Commission had agreed on the action. This is the first time that such EU measures have been used for vaccines.

AstraZeneca’s supply chain includes a manufacturing plant in Anagni, Italy.

“We are closely discussing with Italians, as well as with all our European partners to have a European approach on the issue.” Véran said.

“Since the first day, France has believed in a shared European approach,” he added.

In late January, a public and acrimonious fight erupted between the EU and AstraZeneca over vaccine delays, after the company advised the bloc that it would deliver tens of millions fewer doses than agreed by the end of March.





The European Commission later adopted new measures giving member states the power to restrict the export of vaccines outside the bloc, in certain situations. Italy justified invoking the powers by citing AstraZeneca’s delays in supplying its vaccine to Italy and the EU, and noting that Australia is not considered a “vulnerable” nation to Covid-19 by the EU.

“The message is very clearly that we expect companies with which the European Union has signed advanced purchasing agreements, to do their utmost to comply with the contracts with the delivery contracts that they have with the with the Member States,” Eric Mamer, the European Union’s chief spokesperson, said yesterday.

He added: “The fact is that the European Union (EU) is a major exporter of vaccine doses.”

“We have always said that we were actually in intense discussions with the company in order to ensure the respect of the schedule of deliveries because EMA has authorized this vaccine, and we are urging member states to use it.”

A nurse prepares to administer the first Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in the northern French town of Dunkirk on February 17.