<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

One person has been killed in heavy flooding in the northern Spanish region of Navarra, officials said on Tuesday.

The victim was a man, who had been driving his car before a strong tide carried him away, the region said on its Twitter account.

Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that water levels in the Cidacos River, a tributary of the Ebro, had risen from 11 centimetres to 4.23 metres over the course of just a few hours.

Television footage and photos on social media showed cars being carried along streets by the tide.

Heavy damage was reported from regions including Tafalla, Olite and Pueyo near Pamplona, which is currently hosting the famed Running of the Bulls festival.