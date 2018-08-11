The death toll due to floods in India’s southern-most State of Kerala has reached 29.

Eight Army columns have been deployed to aid in the rescue and relief operations. The Indian Navy and the Air Force have also pitched in.

Flooding in Kerala has intensified after water at the the strategically important Idukki dam was opened for the first time in 26 years.

The dam gates had to be opened due to the water level at the dam rising at an alarming pace.

In response to the flood, all educational institutions including professional colleges in Kothamangalam, Kunnathunad, Aluva and Paravur taluks of Ernakulam district closed.

More than 10,000 people have been shifted to 157 relief camps across the state in the last two days.