German firefighters resumed efforts to douse a fire that broke out the day before in a wooded area in Upper Bavaria, a spokesman said on Friday.

The spokesman said the firefighting efforts had been interrupted during the night but that the fire brigade had monitored the fire and the embers, which stretched across a 150,000-square-metre area.

With the terrain being so steep and the wind so unpredictable, firefighters could only try to put the fire out from the air on Thursday, using helicopters and water containers.

Nearby hiking paths on Schwarzenberg were evacuated and smoke clouds were visible from kilometres away.

On Thursday, Local officials in the Bavarian city of Rosenheim declared a state of emergency as firefighters battle a fire that has been raging for several hours in a nearby wooded area.

Some 135 firefighters, 30 members of the mountain rescue service and four helicopters were battling the flames, according to one of the rescue workers, who described the scene as ‘unbelievably dry’.