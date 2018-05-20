A first batch of Islamic State group fighters left their final stronghold in the south of Syria’s Damascus early Sunday under a deal struck after weeks of fierce combat, a monitor said.

Six buses carried fighters and their families out of the IS-controlled Yarmuk Palestinian refugee camp and neighbouring Tadamun district, said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

“The six buses left at dawn, heading east for the Syrian desert,” Abdel Rahman told AFP.