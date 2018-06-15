The U.S. Government has felicitated with the Muslim faithful on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration on Friday, which marks the end of the Ramadan fast.

The U.S., in a message by Secretary of State w, extended best wishes to Muslim friends and partners celebrating Eid-el-Fitr.

“This holiday marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting, charity, compassion, and reflection.

“Eid-el-Fitr reminds all of us in the United States and abroad, Muslims and non-Muslims alike, to maintain the spirit and lessons of Ramadan throughout the year: to promote peace, to be of service to those who are suffering and displaced, to respect diversity, and to empathise with everyone around us.

“The United States is proud of the strong relationships we have built with Muslim nations and communities around the world.

“We are also proud of the contributions of the 3.4 million American Muslims who deeply enrich our social fabric on a daily basis,” the message read in part.

According to the statement, these contributions reflect the United States’ bedrock principles of religious pluralism and public service.

“As you mark this special holiday with loved ones, I wish you peace and prosperity in the coming year. Eid Mubarak,” it added.