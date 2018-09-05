A pair of the legendary ruby-red shoes worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” that were stolen more than a decade ago have been recovered in an FBI raid, the agency announced on Tuesday.

The ruby slippers, one of four pairs that are known to remain and estimated to be worth millions of dollars if auctioned off, were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in the northern state of Minnesota in 2005.

However, FBI investigators are still searching for the culprits, the statement said, calling for any information the public may have.

“When the slippers were snatched in the early morning burglary, the thieves not only took the slippers, they took a piece of history,” said local police chief Scott Johnson. “We were confident this day would eventually come. … After all, ‘There’s no place like home,’ ” he added, quoting a famous line from the 1939 US film classic.

The local Grand Rapids police force had investigated several tips, conducted numerous interrogations and searched iron ore pits before calling in the FBI after an extortion scheme over the shoes emerged.

In “The Wizard of Oz,” Garland, who plays Dorothy, leaves the wonderland of Oz by clicking together her heels three times while wearing the sparkly shoes and saying: “There’s no place like home.”