Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that evidence indicates an Iranian missile downed a Ukrainian jetliner on Wednesday and that the strike “may have been unintentional”.

Trudeau said Canadian and allied intelligence supports that cause, He declined to get into the specific intelligence, but said it appeared it was a surface-to-air missile that struck the plane.

“We have intelligence from multiple sources, including our allies and our own intelligence. The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile,” Trudeau told reporters in Ottowa. “This may well have been unintentional.”

Earlier, US officials said it was “highly likely” that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile downed the jetliner, killing all 176 people on board. They suggested it could well have been a mistake.

Iran had dismissed those reports as “illogical rumours”.

The Ukrainian International airliner bound for the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, crashed minutes after takeoff from the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on Wednesday amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. There were 63 Canadians on board.

Iranian investigators released an initial report on Thursday that the airliner was on fire and tried turning back but its crew never made a radio call for help.

The crash happened hours after Iran launched missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq. The strikes, Iran said, was in retaliation for the US assassination of a top Iranian commander.