The popularity of the European Union is on the rise, according to a survey published on Wednesday, exactly a year before Europeans go to the polls.

The next European elections are scheduled to hold between May 23 and May 26, 2019.

The elections will be the first after Britain leaves the EU in March.

The Eurobarometer poll indicates that opinions have changed since the British referendum decision to leave the 28-country bloc, which the pollsters describe as a “wake-up call” for EU democracy.

More than two-thirds (67 per cent) of those surveyed said that their countries have benefited from EU membership, with the figure steadily increasing since October 2016.

The Eurobarometer poll was referring to when the bloc was grappling with a migration crisis and reeling from the Brexit vote.

Meanwhile, it was the highest figure since 1983.

During the economic crisis in 2010 and 2011, just over half of those surveyed had responded positively to the question.

A growing number of EU citizens believe their voice counts in the EU, with the figure reaching 48 per cent in the latest survey.

However, just 32 per cent of those asked believe that things are going in the right direction for the bloc.

Respondents also appeared favourable to new, anti-establishment parties, with 56 per cent believing they can bring necessary real change.

According to the survey, the election campaign should focus on terrorism, followed by youth unemployment, immigration and the economy.

The poll, commissioned by the European Parliament, was conducted in April among 27,601 people from all 28 member states.