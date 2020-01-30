<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The European Parliament ‘overwhelmingly’ approved Britain’s departure terms from the EU with a final vote on Wednesday.

The Brexit divorce battle which lasted for three and half years is finally set for tough trade negotiations in the year ahead as it departs on Friday.

According to the BBC, in an emotion-charged mood at the EU session in Brussels, lawmakers from all 28 member-countries backed Britain’s departure, while some gave hard-headed warnings to the country not to seek too many concessions during upcoming trade talks on a future relationship.

The parliamentarians approved the vote of 621 to 49 in favor of the Brexit deal that British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, had negotiated with the other 27 EU leaders last year.

Associated Press (AP) reported that EU countries are already preparing for the possibility that talks on a new trade deal with Britain could collapse by the end of the year, and no-deal contingency planning for a chaotic end to the transition period is necessary.





After Britain’s departure on Friday, the U.K. will remain within the EU’s economic arrangements until the end of the year .

“We will always love you and you will never be far,” Ursula Von der Leyen, the EU Commission said.

The parliament’s chief Brexit official, Guy Verhofstadt, said: “this vote is not an adieu (this vote is not a farewell),” adding that it is “only an au revoir.”

Britain is the first country to leave the EU and for many in Europe its official departure was at 11 p.m. London time on Friday.

With Britain’s departure, the EU is reduced to 27 bloc, a situation many took as an enormous amount of sadness and joy.

Now, Britain is seeking to iron out a comprehensive trade deal within 11 months as negotions on how to cooperate in the future are underway.