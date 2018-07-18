The issue of the U.S. sanctions against Russia was not raised at the Helsinki summit between President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, the sides discussed economic cooperation, Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

“The issue of sanctions as such was not discussed. The part of talks which I attended addressed the issues of economic cooperation,” Antonov told reporters.

He also said that Putin and Trump did not make any secret arrangements at the summit.

“Vladimir Vladimirovich has told everything. There are no secret agreements reached at the meetings held in Helsinki, as far as I know,” Antonov told newsmen.