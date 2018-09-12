The Third Inter-Korean Summit will centre around issues on the permanent settlement of peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula says Mr Han Sungrae, Director of the Korean Cultural Centre in Nigeria (KCCN).

Sungrae in a statement on Wednesday said, that the Summit which is to hold this month in Pyeongyang would also talk about practical measures to realise denuclearisation on the peninsula.

“The upcoming meeting between President Moon Jae-in and Chairman Kim Jong Un will mark the third summit between the two Koreas.

“The two previous summits were held respectively on April 27 and May 26 at Panmunjeom, a village located between the two Koreas. In the first inter-Korean summit

“The two sides adopted “The Panmunjeom Declaration” through which the common goal of complete denuclearisation was reiterated,’’ he said.

The KCCN director also explained that the South and North Korea agreed to hold an inter-Korean summit from Sept.18 to Sept. 20 in Pyeongyang.

He added that both sides would also hold a high-ranking working-level meeting at Panmunjeom to discuss protocol, security, communications and media coverage as a part of preparations for the summit.

Sungrae revealed that North and South Korea came to an agreement to examine the outcome of the implementation of the Panmunjeom Declaration and confirm how to push for the Declaration going forward.

“Kim Jong Un reconfirmed his determination to completely denuclearise the Korean Peninsula and expressed his willingness for close cooperation not only with the South but also with the U.S. in that regard.

“The two sides had earlier agreed to continue to make progress in the ongoing inter-Korean talks to ease military tensions and establish mutual trust and prevent military clashes.

“The South and North Korea would open a joint liaison office with resident representatives of both sides before the third summit and continue necessary cooperation.

“By and large, in the upcoming summit, the two sides are expected to discuss measures to establish peace and ease tensions,’’ Sungrae maintained.