French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he arrives at the front entrance of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral in Paris, as flames engulf its roof on April 15, 2019. – A colossal fire swept through the famed Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019, causing a spire to collapse and threatening to destroy the entire masterpiece and its precious artworks. The fire, which began in the early evening, sent flames and huge clouds of grey smoke billowing into the Paris sky as stunned Parisians and tourists watched on in sheer horror. (Photo by PHILIPPE WOJAZER / POOL / AFP)
Agence France-Presse

Le Monde newspaper on Monday said the French President Emmanuel Macron has urged caution in attributing blame for the recent attack on Saudi oil facilities which shook global oil markets.

Macron spoke to the publication while flying to the UN General Assembly in New York.

He said the drone attack on 14 September has not helped galvanise diplomatic efforts to arrange talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani.

Macron said he underscored the opportunity for talks between Washington and Tehran as the global event brought both U.S. and Iran to New York at the same time.

He acknowledged that the chances of a meeting between the two presidents had certainly not increased.

The UN General Assembly convenes as tensions flare between Washington and Tehran in the wake of two attacks targeting Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities with responsibility claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Yet Washington and its allies insist Iran is to blame for the attacks, while Tehran has consistently rejected all accusations levelled at it.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories