This video grab from footage taken and released on November 14, 2018 by French television channel TF1 shows French President Emmanuel Macron speaking during a televised interview with the channel aboard the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, off the coast of Toulon, southern France. (Photo by Handout / TF1 / AFP) /
Agence France-Presse

France’s Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s decision to abandon his quest for a fifth term in power opened a new chapter in the country’s history.

Macron, however, called for a reasonable duration to the transition period.

Bouteflika on Monday bowed to weeks of mass demonstrations against his 20-year rule, however, also postponed an election due in April, promising social and economic reforms in the former French colony.

Macron gave no details on what he considered a reasonable transition period.

