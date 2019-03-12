France’s Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s decision to abandon his quest for a fifth term in power opened a new chapter in the country’s history.
Macron, however, called for a reasonable duration to the transition period.
Bouteflika on Monday bowed to weeks of mass demonstrations against his 20-year rule, however, also postponed an election due in April, promising social and economic reforms in the former French colony.
Macron gave no details on what he considered a reasonable transition period.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]