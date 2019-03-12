



France’s Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s decision to abandon his quest for a fifth term in power opened a new chapter in the country’s history.

Macron, however, called for a reasonable duration to the transition period.

Bouteflika on Monday bowed to weeks of mass demonstrations against his 20-year rule, however, also postponed an election due in April, promising social and economic reforms in the former French colony.

Macron gave no details on what he considered a reasonable transition period.