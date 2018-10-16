



French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a successor to the post as part of a wider government reshuffle, two weeks after the resignation of French interior minister Gerard Collomb.

“Collomb’s successor will be the leader of La Republique en Marche (LREM), Christophe Castaner,’’ the Elysee Palace announced on Tuesday.

Macron and French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had taken an unusually long time to announce the reshuffle, which drew criticism from the opposition, who recently called the delays a “tragicomedy.’’

The cabinet’s new culture minister is Franck Riester, the new minister for agriculture is Didier Guillaume and Jacqueline Gourault was named the new minister of territorial cohesion.

The reshuffle comes as Macron seeks to regain momentum in the face of poor polling figures after a difficult summer.

Collomb’s departure on Oct. 2 added to an impression of disarray after popular environment minister Nicolas Hulot resigned live on air in August.

The president’s summer had already been spoiled by a scandal over an alleged assault on protesters by a presidential security aide.