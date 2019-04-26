<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Emiliano Sala’s father Horacio has tragically passed away in Argentina after a heart attack.

The news was confirmed by a local politician, three months after the Cardiff striker was killed on board a private jet.

Sala was on board a private jet that went missing from Nantes to Cardiff shortly after completing his £15m move to the Premier League side.

Horacio, 58, passed away after suffering a heart attack in his bed in the night and could not be saved by paramedics, it has been announced.

The former truck driver made emotional pleas during the search for Sala and was pictured with Cardiff manager Neil Warnock at his funeral.

“2019 doesn’t let up in shocking us with news in this town,” mayor of Progreso Julio Muller said.

“At 5 o’clock in the morning, the lady, his wife, rang me and she was very upset.

“The doctors were there but when I arrived at their home, he had already died.

“He could never overcome what happened to Emiliano.

“When the body was found he thought the case would be closed – but all the news that came to light about the pilot was very difficult.”

Sala was travelling to Cardiff from former club Nantes with pilot Dave Ibbotson on January 21 when his Malibu Piper jet went missing over the English Channel.

An initial search failed to find the plane before a privately-funded search, led by chief investigator David Mearns, got underway.

A body was found among the wreckage almost three weeks after going missing and Sala was identified by the Dorset coroner on February 7. Pilot Ibbotson’s body was never accounted for.