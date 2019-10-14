<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

English singer, songwriter, pianist, and composer, Sir Elton John, has described how his addiction to cocaine led to his developing “unusual” sex habit.

Elton also revealed that he once attempted suicide by swallowing 12 tablets of Valium before going to bed.

Though he has come off drug addiction for 29 years, he recalled that his aggressive drug use was responsible for his “unusual sex habit.”

Elton, now 72, recalled that he lost his virginity at age 23 to his manager, John Reid. And he has variously been heterosexual, voyeuristic, bisexual, and now openly gay.

In 1984, he had married Renate Blauel, a German-born 28-year-old sound engineer. They divorced four years later in 1988.

He is currently married to husband 56-year-old David Furnish, a Canadian filmmaker and former advertising executive.

In his autobiography titled Me, Elton reveals the nitty gritty details of his sex life and years-long battle with cocaine, according to RadarOnline, which reviewed his memoir scheduled for release on Tuesday, October 15.

The friend of British Royalty admitted to having an aggressive addiction to cocaine and how he came off the drug before it was too late.

Referring to cocaine as “white lady” in his memoir, he shared a goodbye letter he wrote to her in 1990 when he was admitted at the Lutheran Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois, Chicago in the USA.

“The singer said he was heavily addicted to cocaine for 16 years and grew an unbelievable appetite for the drug because it made him feel cool,” RadarOnline says.

Elton also disclosed how he went to great lengths to have a never-ending supply of the addictive substance.

He wrote of the drug: “You never cease to amaze me — I’ve sent cars to pick you up and I even sent planes so that you and I could spend some hours or days together.”

Additionally, in the memoir, Elton recalled how his drug use went hand-in-hand with his wild sex life.

He recalled losing his virginity to manager John Reid at age 23, and coming out as bisexual in an interview with Rolling Stone in 1976.

He confessed in the autobiography that, while he would fall “hopelessly in love” with men inside of gay bars, he also found himself falling for “straight men all the time.”

Perhaps one of the singer’s most shocking admissions in the memoir was about how his cocaine use brought out an unusual sex habit: Instead of joining in on sexual intercourse, he preferred to watch — a condition psychologists referred to as voyeurism.

“That was where my sexual pleasure came from — getting a bunch of people who wouldn’t normally have sex with each other, to have sex with each other,” the singer confessed.