



President Donald Trump has rejected the victory of Joe Biden as the president-elect of the United States.

Trump in a statement said only the media had declared Biden winner of the election, rather than official ballot tally.





“The simple fact is this election is far from over,” Trump said in a campaign statement. “Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.”

Trump has repeatedly slammed the process that brought Biden into power as flawed. But many of his claims have yet to be proven as true.