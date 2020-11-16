



The United States President, Donald Trump, has declared himself the winner of the presidential election in the country.

He made the new claim in a tweet on Monday, hours after he tweeted that his opponent Joe Biden “won because the election was rigged”.

In the tweet which was tagged as misleading by Twitter, Trump said, “I won the election”.

But Twitter tagged the post, saying, “Official sources called this election differently”.

I WON THE ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

Trump had on November 5 claimed victory in the presidential race and accused his critics and the media of stealing the election from him.

On Sunday, Trump said that his opponent in the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden, won because the election was rigged.

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Trump, however, refused to concede that he lost the election.

The latest vote tallies gave the Democrat Biden a clear win in the state-by-state Electoral College that decides the presidency, with 306 votes against Trump’s 232.

US networks projected that Biden won the state of Georgia to get 306 votes in the Electoral College but 270 votes are required for election.

Meanwhile, Biden has continued with his transition plans, saying Trump’s refusal to concede his election loss was an “embarrassment”.

“I just think it’s an embarrassment, quite frankly,” Biden said when asked what he thinks about Trump’s refusal to acknowledge defeat in the November 3 election.

“How can I say this tactfully? I think it will not help the president’s legacy,” Biden told reporters in his home town of Wilmington, Delaware.