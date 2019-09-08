<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An employee at a New Orleans McDonald’s allegedly attacked a customer who complained about his order of fries being cold.

The customer, who was on vacation with his wife in the Louisiana city, had complained to staff that his order of French fries was cold.

The man, who wished to remain unnamed, admitted to news station 4WWL that while he was abrasive to the staff, he didn’t expect the incident to evolve into a violent one.

The altercation between the employee and customer was caught on camera. It shows the customer holding his food while an angry employee shouts at him, “You gonna get out? Get out!”

Another co-worker intervenes and pulls the employee away, but the fight escalates when the customer follows him. The employee then puts his hands around the man’s neck and punches him in the head.

“I’m a big, big boy,” the customer told 4WWL. “Bigger than he is, but I didn’t fight back. It was embarrassing. I didn’t want to leave my wife alone in New Orleans if I went to jail. If this happened to me in McDonald’s what could happen to her on these streets?”