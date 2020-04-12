<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Catholic pontiff, Pope Francis, has called for global solidarity as a tool to fight the coronavirus crisis.

The call is part of the pope’s message to Christians across the world as they mark Easter amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pope who celebrated mass in an empty St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican said it was not the time for indifference among citizens of the world.

The pope further called on leaders of the world to only make decisions that will help the world scale through the crisis.

The pope said “This is not a time for indifference, because the whole world is suffering and needs to be united.

“Easter of solitude” message should be a contagion of hope.





”I urge political leaders to work for the common good and help people live through the crisis and eventually resume their normal lives.

“This isn’t a time for self-centredness because the challenge we’re facing is shared by all.

“Indifference, self-centredness, division and forgetfulness are not words we want to hear at this time.

”We want to ban these words forever!”

He also warned that the EU risked collapse and urged debt relief for poor nations, the BBC reports.

The pontiff also called for the relaxation of international sanctions and praised doctors, nurses and other workers who were keeping essential services running.