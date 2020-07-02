



Dubai police Thursday handed over a suspected internet scammer and an Instagram influencer, Raymond Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, in the US.

Hushpuppi who has been accused of scamming people via internet was arrested three days in Dubai.





Appreciating Dubai police for the role it played in ensuring arrest of Hushpuppi and his gang, Christopher Wray, FBI Director, opined: “I thank the exceptional efforts (of Dubai Police) in fighting organised cyber crimes and arresting Hushpuppi and Woodbery,”.