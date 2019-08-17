<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Security forces in Afghanistan’s northern Takhar province arrested two drug traffickers on Saturday, local authorities confirmed.

Provincial government spokesman Mohammad Jawad Hejri made this known to Xinhua.

He said that personnel of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), the country’s primary intelligence agency, arrested the suspects while they were driving a vehicle on a main roadway in Rustaq district.

He added that the personnel made the arrest after they received a report that the men were transporting a batch of drugs from neighboring Badakhshan province.

They seized 50 kg of heroin from the vehicle. The suspects were trying to transport the drug to Tajikistan.