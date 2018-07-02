The Trump brand has been slapped on steaks, ties, wine, an airline and any number of skyscrapers, but US police have discovered a new product trying to get a high from the president’s image: the drug ecstasy.

Indiana State Police last month discovered tiny orange Donald Trump-shaped pills stamped with the logo “Great Again” on the back.

As an advertising tool, traffickers have been known to use unique shapes and colors to create noticeable brand and keep buyers interested.

The tablets were found among other illegal substances, like cocaine and heroin, during “Operation Blue Anvil,” according to a statement released Friday by Indiana State Police.

The six-day operation by highway patrol officers led to 129 arrests and 272 drug-related charges.

The brightly colored pills have been compared on social media to Flinstones vitamins, found in pharmacies nationwide, in their appearance.

The police report’s picture of the pills quickly sparked humor-laced reactions on social media.

One Twitter user warned people to “avoid the Trump-shaped ecstasy pills. They’ve been cut with lies and hate. Bad trip, man.”

Another tweeted, “They promise to get you high but leave you feeling depressed and realizing you lost a bunch of money on them.”

It’s not the first time that pills featuring Trump have been reported. In August 2017, 5,000 Trump-shaped ecstasy pills were seized from a father and son who were arrested in Germany.