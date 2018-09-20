At least four Islamic State (IS) militants have been killed by a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan’s Eastern Province of Nangarhar, local police said on Thursday.

The strike was launched by U.S.-led NATO coalition forces’ pilotless aircraft against an IS hideout in Dih Bala district of the province, 120 km east of Afghan capital Kabul city, on Wednesday, the Afghan 202 Shamshad Police Zone based in the region said in a statement.

No civilian was injured following the strike in the remote area, the statement added.

The mountainous province with Jalalabad city as its capital has been the scene of clashes between security forces and IS militants since the emergence of IS there in early 2015.

The IS militant group has yet to make comments on the report.