The driver of a minibus involved in a collision in Hungary that claimed the lives of nine Romanians may have been using Facebook moments before the crash, Romanian media said Wednesday.

Seven men and two women were killed in the head-on collision between the minibus and a truck carrying sand on a national road 59 kilometres (36 miles) east of Budapest Tuesday, said a statement on the Hungarian police website.

A Facebook Live video published in several Romanian media outlets appeared to show the male driver filming himself and reading comments from the social media website moments before the crash.

After the camera was turned towards the road, the minibus can be seen overtaking as the truck approaches, before the footage ends suddenly.

Romania’s foreign ministry said Wednesday that all the victims have been identified as Romanian citizens.

The driver of the truck escaped with minor injuries, Hungarian police said.