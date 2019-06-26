<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Eric Trump, the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, alleged he was spat on as he visited a popular upscale bar in Chicago.

Eric, who has been in Chicago and is staying at the Trump Hotel, was spat on by a female employee of the bar (the Aviary).

The employee was said to have been taken into custody soon after the incidence, according to his Twitter account.

He confirmed the incident to the conservative website Breitbart, telling the news outlet “it was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems’’.

NBC reporter, Mary Ann Ahern, first tweeted about the incident late Tuesday, saying Eric Trump was seen leaving The Aviary.

The bar is owned in part by the duo behind one of the world’s most influential restaurants, Alinea.

Co-owner, Nick Kokonas, previously made headlines in another Trump-related matter when he invited the Clemson Tigers football team to a dinner at the restaurant after they were famously served fast food at the White House.

Secret Service officials did not confirm the incident, but Chicago Police noted an incident at The Aviary and directed inquiries to the Secret Service.

A representative at the Chicago branch of the Secret Service referred questions to the Washington D.C. based public affairs office of the Secret Service.

However, the person, who answered the phone there said the office required media inquiries be sent by email.

A one-sentence response said the Secret Service had no comment.

Breitbart also reported Eric Trump chose not to press charges against the woman who allegedly spat on him.

It further quoted Eric Trump as saying: “For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility.

“When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasises a sickness and desperation, and the fact that we are winning.’’

Eric Trump did not take to Twitter about the incident but had tweeted Tuesday about being in Chicago.

Employees or owners at the Aviary could not immediately be reached on Wednesday.

Kokonas previously said he extended the offer to the Tigers because he wanted them to experience fine dining.

“Between the shutdown and the fast food amongst candelabras, I just thought they should get a second chance to doing it the right way,’’ Kokonas told the Tribune at the time.