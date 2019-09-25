<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The U.S. House of Representatives has launched a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump amid allegations that he asked a foreign leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden — a likely political opponent—ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Until now, House Democrats have been divided over impeachment, but a whistleblower complaint about a July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky led to new demands for an inquiry—including from previous skeptics.

It seems that Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have concluded that the Ukraine allegations are clear enough for the general public to understand—unlike previous scandals.

Trump has defended the conversation as appropriate and said he would release a full transcript of the phone call today.

The whistleblower complaint reportedly involves other interactions between Trump and Zelensky besides the July conversation. The U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman, Adam Schiff, said that the whistleblower could testify before Congress this week.