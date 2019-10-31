<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Brad Parscale, the campaign manager to the US president, Donald Trump, has reacted to the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter’s decision to ban political advertisements worldwide starting from November.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey made the announcement on his Twitter page, revealing the motivations behind the ban, citing several references and responses to the complex arguments that Facebook has put forward in recent weeks.

In his reaction, Parscale, called Twitter’s decision “another attempt by the left to silence Trump and conservatives”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called Twitter’s decision “the right thing to do for democracy in America and all over the world.”