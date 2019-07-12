(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 25, 2019 US President Donald Trump speaks about the government shutdown from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC. – President Donald Trump on January 30, 2019 attacked the US intelligence services as “naive” and “wrong” on the threat he says is posed by Iran. “Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!” Trump said in a blistering tweet. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP)
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday offered good wishes to Britain’s former ambassador to Washington, Kim Darroch.

Darroch, who resigned earlier this week amid a spat with the Republican U.S. president following leaked diplomatic cables.

Earlier, Trump had publicly blasted the former UK diplomat after reports unveiled details of Darroch’s telegrams assessing the U.S. government and Trump’s administration.

Darroch resigned on Wednesday.

