US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he hopes the US does not go to war with Iran but if it did, America’s use of force would be overwhelming.

In an interview on Fox Business News, Trump was asked if America is going to go to war with Iran.

“Well, I hope we don’t but we’re in a very strong position if something should happen. We’re in a very strong position. It wouldn’t last very long, I can tell you that. And I’m not talking boots on the ground,” Trump said amid acute tensions between the two countries.

