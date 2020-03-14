<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The US president, Donald Trump, on Saturday, said he was tested for the novel coronavirus Friday night.

However, he did not reveal the results as he said he does not know when he would get them.

Trump says he was tested for COVID-19 after being pressed on whether he would take it after meeting with Brazilian official who reportedly tested positive for the virus.

“I decided I should based on the press conference yesterday.

He said his temperature was taken, it was “totally normal.”

However, in an earlier development, Sean P. Conley, the physician to the President, in a memorandum dated 13th of March has said that that Trump does not need to be tested despite his close contact with two infected individuals.

The memorandum with the Subject “COVID-19 contacts reads:





“Last weekend, while hosting the Brazillian delegation at Mar-a-Lagos, the President briefly came in contact with an individual who 3 days later begun showing symptoms and was subsequently confirmed to have COVID-19. This evening we learned of another dinner guest, this one sharing the table with the president and White House delegation, who was symptom-free until this morning and has since tested positive for COVID-19.

“The President’s exposure to the first individual was extremely limited (photograph, handshake), and though he spent more time in closer proximity to the second case, all interactions occurred before the symptom onset. These interactions would be categorized as LOW risk for transmission per CDC guidelines, and as such, there is no indication for home quarantine at this time.

“Additionally, given the President himself remains without symptoms, testing for COVID-19 is not currently indicated. I will continue to closely monitor and care for the President, and will update you as more information becomes available.”