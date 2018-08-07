Donald Trump has slapped down a bid by the EU to shield European businesses from the impact of new US sanctions against Iran.

The US president wrote in a tweet on Tuesday that new measures taken against the Middle Eastern country have “officially been cast”.

He added: “Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!”

It comes hours after British Foreign Office minister Alistair Burt sought to calm British businesses by assuring them a “blocking statute” passed by the EU would protect them from the sanctions.

He told BBC radio: “If a company fears legal action taken against it and enforcement action taken against it by an entity in response to American sanctions then that company can be protected as far as EU legislation is concerned.

“It is a commercial decision for companies whether they continue to work in Iran.”