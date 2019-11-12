U.S. President Donald Trump, faced with a mounting impeachment inquiry, said Monday that written answers are not good enough from the whistleblower who first disclosed that he had pressed Ukraine to pursue investigations of one of his chief 2020 Democratic political rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced amid the impeachment inquiry that he would release the transcript of his very first phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week.

“In order to continue being the most Transparent President in history, I will be releasing sometime this week the Transcript of the first, and therefore most important, the phone call I had with the President of Ukraine.

“I am sure you will find it tantalizing!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

In September, U.S House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into a whistleblower complaint that claimed Trump might have abused his power by allegedly pressuring Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate potential corrupt activities by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The Bidens have said that Trump’s allegations were unfounded.

The transcript of Trump’s July phone conversation with Zelenskyy has already been released.

