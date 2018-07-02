Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador conquered more than 53 percent of votes in Mexico’s presidential poll Sunday, putting the left in charge of the second largest Latin American economy for the first time in recent history.

Here are some reactions from regional leaders.

United States

“Congratulations to Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on becoming the next President of Mexico,” US President Donald Trump tweeted. “I look very much forward to working with him.”

“There is much to be done that will benefit both the United States and Mexico!”

Venezuela

“I congratulate the Mexican population and its president-elect @lopezobrador_. May the wide avenues of sovereignty and friendship of our populations be opened,” Venezuela’s embattled President Nicolas Maduro tweeted.

Canada

“Canada and Mexico are close friends and longtime partners,” tweeted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “We share common goals, strong people to people ties, and a mutually beneficial trading relationship that is the envy of the world — reflected in our joint effort to update the North American Free Trade Agreement for the 21st century.”

“Canada is proud of its close links with Mexico, and we will continue to collaborate on issues that matter to citizens from one end of North America to the other.”

Bolivia

“We are sure that your government will write a new page in the history of Latin American dignity and sovereignty,” Bolivian President Evo Morales tweeted.

“We want an independent Latin America,” he said in a follow-up tweet. “The victory of our brother Lopez Obrador pledges the liberation of our nations to build bridges of integration instead of walls of discrimination.”

Ecuador

Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno tweeted his “best wishes” to Mexicans in congratulating Lopez Obrador, pledging to “continue to strengthen ties and bring hope.”

Colombia

Juan Manuel Santos, Colombia’s outgoing president, tweeted hope that Lopez Obrador would “maintain the excellent relations we have had between our two countries.”

El Salvador

“With @lopezobrador_ we will continue to strengthen the deep ties of friendship according to the well-being of our people,” tweeted Salvador Sanchez Ceren, El Salvador’s president.